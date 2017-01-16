News
- All
- Bob Franken
- Business
- Dr. Maulana R. Karenga
- Election 2016
- Entertainment
- Entrepreneurship
- Events
- Featured
- Food
- Health
- Horoscopes
- Movies
- Music
- Nation
- News
- Opinion
- Pat Buchannan
- Personal Finance
- Politics
- Sports
- State
- Technology
- World
More
Help is Available for Those Experiencing Grief and Loss During Holidays and Year Round
By Teresa Taylor Williams Contributor, The Muskegon Tribune The holidays are upon us, but the joys are not shared by all. In fact, for many people...
Michigan Education Savings Program aims for spot on holiday gift lists
LANSING – As the Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) continues to grade high on rankings of the best college savings programs in the country,...
Expressions of Faith: Religious Artwork and Rare Manuscripts at the Muskegon Museum of...
Muskegon —The Muskegon Museum of Art will present Expressions of Faith: Religious Works from the Permanent Collection with Rare Manuscripts from the Van Kampen...
Tech Center students earn top five spots in college CAD contest
Muskegon County - All five Muskegon Area Career Tech Center students earned the top five spots in 2D AutoCAD during the 2016 American Foundry...
Culinary students pick, prepare, and prove pumpkin is not just for pies
Muskegon - What’s a muffin without blueberries? Or a curry without chicken? Well, when blueberries are swapped for pumpkin, a muffin becomes a moist...
Gov. Rick Snyder: Muskegon Heights School District ready to move forward as financial emergency...
LANSING, Mich. –The financial emergency in the Muskegon Heights School District has been resolved and a Receivership Transition Advisory Board has been appointed to...
History, Strength and Love Keeps Muskegon Family Together
By Teresa Taylor Williams Muskegon Tribune Contributing Writer The migration of the Bibbs family from Mississippi to Muskegon in the 1950s is not an unusual story....
Michigan earns $2.5 million federal grant to expand opportunities for residents to gain skills,...
LANSING — Michigan’s efforts to expand opportunities through skilled trades careers and help residents gain good-paying jobs is getting a boost through a $2.5 million...
State
Gov. Rick Snyder: Muskegon Heights School District ready to move forward as financial emergency...
LANSING, Mich. –The financial emergency in the Muskegon Heights School District has been resolved and a Receivership Transition Advisory Board has been appointed to...
Michigan earns $2.5 million federal grant to expand opportunities for residents to gain skills,...
LANSING — Michigan’s efforts to expand opportunities through skilled trades careers and help residents gain good-paying jobs is getting a boost through a $2.5 million...
Governor says ‘reinvention of State’ key to unemployment drop
Michigan’s unemployment falls to 4.5 percent, lowest since January 2001 LANSING - Governor Rick Snyder issued the following statement last week after the announcement that...
$1.2 million grant to improve access to care for Michigan children with epilepsy
LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was recently awarded a $1.2 million grant over a three-year period by the...
Ontario and Michigan Partner for Auto Industry Growth and Innovation
New Agreement to Enhance Regional Cooperation and Competitiveness From Tribune Newswire Lansing/Ontario - The Province of Ontario and the State of Michigan are working together to...
Business
Michigan Education Savings Program aims for spot on holiday gift lists
LANSING – As the Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP) continues to grade high on rankings of the best college savings programs in the country,...
Tech Center students earn top five spots in college CAD contest
Muskegon County - All five Muskegon Area Career Tech Center students earned the top five spots in 2D AutoCAD during the 2016 American Foundry...
MCC to Host Job Fair
More than 30 different employers will be at the Job Fair being hosted by Muskegon Community College on Monday, October 24, from 11 a.m....
Nutritional products good for health and business
By John R. Hall Muskegon - Regular exercise and a healthy diet are keys to a healthy lifestyle. Bob Dingman found out that there is...
Richard and Ann Kraft Donate Record $300,000 for MCC’s Entrepreneurial ‘Fab Lab’
Muskegon - An MCC Distinguished Alumnus and his wife, Richard H and Ann U. Kraft, have donated $300,000 to the Foundation for Muskegon Community...
Politics
Messy politics nothing new in the U.S., speaker says
GRAND RAPIDS— Strong political polarization and infighting in Congress is nothing new in American politics, and has arguably been worse than it is today, according to a...
Is the System Rigged? You Betcha.
"Remember, it's a rigged system. It's a rigged election," said Donald Trump in New Hampshire on Saturday. The stunned recoil in this city suggests this...
Executive Directive seeks to improve trust and cooperation between the public and law enforcement
LANSING - Improving the trust and cooperation between the public and members of law enforcement is the goal of a new executive directive signed...
Who Favors Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Candidate for President?
GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate for president, may be on track to win more votes than any third-party candidate in 20 years, if...
Trump’s Goal: Stay on Script About Clinton
PATRICK HEALY and ALEX BURNS Nick Corasaniti contributed reporting. After months of flailing attempts, Donald Trump has begun to recast his political message in more structured...
Foundation Complicates Clinton’s Bid
AMY CHOZICK and STEVE EDER The kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated more than $10 million. Through a foundation, so did the son-in-law of a former...
The Failing Inside Mission to Tame Trump’s Tongue
By ALEXANDER BURNS and MAGGIE HABERMAN Donald Trump was in a state of shock: He had just fired his campaign manager and was watching the...
Fred Trump Taught His Son the Essentials of Showboating Self-Promotion
JASON HOROWITZ The throngs of New Yorkers who poured into Coney Island on a sweltering Sunday in July 1939 — shuffling past the rides,...
Emails Renew Questions About Clinton Foundation and State Dept. Overlap
ERIC LICHTBLAU WASHINGTON — A new batch of U.S. State Department emails released Tuesday showed the close and sometimes overlapping interests between the Clinton Foundation...
Parents of 2 Americans Killed in Benghazi Attack Sue Hillary Clinton
AMY CHOZICK The parents of two Americans killed in the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya, filed a lawsuit Monday against...
Food
Culinary students pick, prepare, and prove pumpkin is not just for pies
Muskegon - What’s a muffin without blueberries? Or a curry without chicken? Well, when blueberries are swapped for pumpkin, a muffin becomes a moist...
KITCHEN DIVA
By Angela Shelf Medearis Lunch for Dinner, Dinner for Lunch --- A nutritious lunch does not have to be boring or cost you a fortune. Making...
Recipe: Key Lime Pie
Crumb Crust 3/4 cup gingersnap crumbs 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs 4 tablespoons butter, melted Lime Filling 12 to 16 Key limes or 3 to 4 regular (Persian) limes 1...
Apple-Brie Pizza
GOOD HOUSEKEEPING ONE EDITORS: See Goodhskpng2 for Easy Homemade Dough recipe. Apple-Brie Pizza --- You're gonna love this easy French-style pizza packed with brie, caramelized onions and apple...
5 ways to take your grilling to a whole new level
5 ways to take your grilling to a whole new level (BPT) - It's time to grab the tongs and apron because it is officially...
Health
Help is Available for Those Experiencing Grief and Loss During Holidays and Year Round
By Teresa Taylor Williams Contributor, The Muskegon Tribune The holidays are upon us, but the joys are not shared by all. In fact, for many people...
Nutritional products good for health and business
By John R. Hall Muskegon - Regular exercise and a healthy diet are keys to a healthy lifestyle. Bob Dingman found out that there is...
Medicare: Start Early to Get the Facts
By Matilda Charles When it's time to sign up for Medicare, we're advised to start three months in advance. That three months might not be...
Study: Costs to care for stroke survivors rising
GRAND RAPIDS — A new study shows caring for elderly stroke survivors now costs nearly $40 billion per year with stroke survivors needing more...
The truth about Alzheimer’s: early detection makes a difference
The truth about Alzheimer's: early detection makes a difference (BPT) - It's the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, affects more than 5...
Opinion
Is the System Rigged? You Betcha.
"Remember, it's a rigged system. It's a rigged election," said Donald Trump in New Hampshire on Saturday. The stunned recoil in this city suggests this...
Rejecting the ‘New’ Kwanzaa Stamp: Resisting Redefinition and Reductive Renditions
By Dr. Maulana R. Karenga The appreciation and preservation of the integrity, beauty and expansive meaning of Kwanzaa are rooted in the hearts, minds and...
The National Split
THE BOB FRANKEN COLUMN By Bob Franken --- There's an interesting debate going on among some liberals, some "Never Trump" holdouts and even some other conservatives. It...
Editorial: Social Media Cowards attack Gabby Douglas
The charge against Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas is another example of how social media has reared it's ugly head. The alleged offense is that...
Sick Humor
By Bob Franken Sick Humor --- To be honest, I never realized that Mike Pence had such a wild sense of humor. I pegged him as...
Entertainment
Expressions of Faith: Religious Artwork and Rare Manuscripts at the Muskegon Museum of...
Muskegon —The Muskegon Museum of Art will present Expressions of Faith: Religious Works from the Permanent Collection with Rare Manuscripts from the Van Kampen...
Muskegon Clippers Accepted Into Highly Respected Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League
“New Leagues is Sanctioned and Supported By Major League Baseball” Muskegon County –Muskegon’s summer collegiate baseball team, the Muskegon Clippers, has been officially accepted into...
Messy politics nothing new in the U.S., speaker says
GRAND RAPIDS— Strong political polarization and infighting in Congress is nothing new in American politics, and has arguably been worse than it is today, according to a...
MCC to Host Job Fair
More than 30 different employers will be at the Job Fair being hosted by Muskegon Community College on Monday, October 24, from 11 a.m....
GVSU partners with lakeshore community on oral history project
HOLLAND — Celebrating the Lakeshore's diverse Hispanic population will continue through an oral history collection scheduled at Grand Valley State University's Meijer Campus in...