Delta Variant Cases of COVID-19 Detected in Muskegon County

Muskegon – Cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617.2 (Delta) has been detected in Muskegon County. Variant identification is learned after the initial COVID -19 diagnosis when further testing of the specimen has been performed.

When a positive result is found, a small percentage of these samples are sent on for genetic sequencing to identify any variant strains. Therefore, it is very likely there are more unidentified cases of the Delta variant in Muskegon County.

“Because of increase laboratory surveillance to detect the variant, we expected to eventually find a case in Muskegon County,” explained Kathy Moore, Health Officer and Director of Public Health – Muskegon County. “It’s important for our community to know that this variant is circulating here and it spreads more easily and quickly which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.”

Public Health – Muskegon County is urging residents to continue to take precautions against COVID-19, especially as new variants of the virus become more prevalent. Precautions include vaccination, staying home when you are ill, hand hygiene, physical distancing, use of masks in crowded spaces if you are unvaccinated, and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Any Muskegon County resident who has possibly been exposed to an individual infected with COVID-19 should get tested for the virus. Visit maskupmuskegon.org/gettested to find the nearest local testing site.