For the fourth consecutive year, Graphic Production Technologies (GPT) students from the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center took first place for Chapter Display at the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference. The conferences took place at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, April 21-22, 2018. The Chapter Display contest requires participants to design a custom promotional exhibit that communicates a common theme established annually by SkillsUSA. Students must design, produce and set up their display then present that information in an interview with judges.

The three-person Chapter Display team of Zack Burnham (Orchard View), Chandler Bisson (Muskegon Catholic Central),and Jaslynn Hite (Whitehall) took first place for their creative display featuring a model office building showcasing careers from a wide variety of industries. Viewers could interact with the display by pressing a button that moved a foam cutout of a student up the elevator to success “This experience was three months of intense work followed by three days of fun and excitement,” shared Graysen. The gold medal qualifies them to compete in June at the SkillsUSA National Conference held in Louisville, KY.

Fellow GPT students, Gryesen Kloostra (Ravenna) and Serena Fairbrother (Oakridge), competed in Pin Design. The winning design becomes the Michigan state trading pin at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in June 2018.

To learn more about the Graphic Production Technology program at the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center, or any of the 14 other career-related programs, visit the Classes link at muskegoncareertech.com.