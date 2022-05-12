Muskegon Maritime Academy and Michigan Science Center to hold City’s Largest STEM Festival

Muskegon – The Michigan Science Center will be making its way to Muskegon County on Thursday, November 10 to bring a full day of science and fun to the students at Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA).

The Michigan Science Center is a Smithsonian-affiliate science museum based in Detroit. The mission of the Michigan Science Center is to inspire curious minds of all ages to discover, explore and appreciate science, technology, engineering, and math in a creative, dynamic learning environment.

One of the buzzwords in education today is STEM(science, technology, engineering, math). The Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) is Muskegon’s first K-5 all-STEM school and officials say they intend to live up to its title.

“When I was working with my STEM curriculum team I emphasized that our program had to be hands-on, collaborative, and fun. I wanted our kids to look forward to science class. If someone walks past our science class I want them to hear the excitement and joy of science education in action”, said Franklin A. Fudail, MMA Founder.

“I promise these events will be the norm at MMA, not a once-a-year occasion. In our first year, I expect us to host 3-5 large-scale STEM-related events, not to mention our regular STEM programs such as our coding and eSports program. This is just our first announcement, not our last one” stated Fudail.

The MMA STEM Festival will consist of hands-on science experiments that students will not only watch but engage in, technology and engineering projects and math games that demonstrate real-world world applications

Fudail said the school’s STEM Fair that will take place in November will be the largest of its kind in Muskegon. “it will debut as the largest, most fun-filled STEM event in the County and get larger each year. We intend to grow it to the point we will have to host it at the arena or convention center”.

For more information about the Michigan Science Center visit www.mi-sci.org.

For Muskegon Maritime Academy enrollment information visit www.MuskegonMaritimeAcademy.org