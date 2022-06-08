Taste of Muskegon returns to Hackley Park for its 16th year with a few new twists

Muskegon – Taste of Muskegon returns to Hackley Park on June 10th and 11th for its 16th year with a few new twists.

The party will continue on June 11th with an after party at Burl & Sprig deemed A Funny After Taste. Zank Comedy has a lineup of comedians to entertain while patrons sip on a special Taste of Muskegon cocktail. The party runs 10 PM-2 AM, with standup comedians taking the stage at 11.

After a successful debut of the Craft Cocktail tent last year at the festival, the offering of drinks will expand to include Wonderland Distilling Co. gin and tonics. The Wonderland Distilling Co. whiskey and gingerbeer and Burl & Sprig rum and cola will be served again this year.

Taste is also taking a greener approach to the event. This is the second year of a multi-year plan in partnership with West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum and GVSU Environmental Studies to build a more sustainable festival. Through the generosity of Bin There Dump That, the festival has been able to increase its recycling efforts. This year, a sorting tent will be added to pull out compostables and recyclables, including a TerraCycle box to recycle disposable utensils. Waning Moon and Continuum Salon are providing resources to add cigarette recycling.

Taste of Muskegon is honored to host members of the Japanese consulate in Detroit in honor of Muskegon’s relationship with our sister city of Omuta, Japan. Mayor Johnson will make a proclamation on Saturday at 6 pm to celebrate over 25 years of friendship.

“For years, people have asked to have Taste go longer, and A Funny After Taste is a great way to answer that call. We love the chance to send people directly to a local restaurant which is what Taste is all about,” said Lisa Kraus, Director of Marketing for Taste of Muskegon. “It’s such an honor to welcome the Japanese delegate. We have been told that they decided to extend their stay in Muskegon to attend the festival and are excited to try a Taste of the best Muskegon has to offer. It’s a great opportunity for cultural exchange.”

Taste of Muskegon will take place on June 10th and 11th in Hackley Park. It is produced by the Downtown Development Authority and through the generosity of sponsors including Rair, DTE and Mart Dock. The festival features over 30 local restaurants and food trucks. Headlining the event is The Accidentals on Saturday and Starlight City on Friday night. Saturday will begin with United Way’s annual Ride United biking event. Awards for Taste of Muskegon’s best plates will take place Saturday afternoon and includes both judge and public votes. To learn more about the music, restaurants, and events at Taste of Muskegon 2022, visit their website at www.tasteofmuskegon.org. ###