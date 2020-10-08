Meijer, in conjunction with Eagle Produce, LLC in Aguila, AZ., is announcing a voluntary recall of whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls. The recall is part of a sampling investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and is due to the potential risk of Salmonella.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The multi-state recall involves whole cantaloupe and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls in various weights ranging from 6–40 ounces sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5 of this year at all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The recalled whole cantaloupe would have a sticker label stating Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce, LLC. If there is no sticker label to identify it, then it should be considered part of the recall. In addition, Meijer may have used cantaloupe ingredients that originated from Eagle Produce, LLC in the store made products.