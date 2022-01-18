Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes to the Frauenthal Center

MUSKEGON— Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform in the Frauenthal Theater on May 25 at 7:30pm.

Now a singular presence in the ballet world, the Dance Theatre of Harlem Company tours nationally and internationally, presenting a powerful vision for ballet in the 21st century. The 18-member, multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works by George Balanchine and resident choreographer Robert Garland, as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. Through performances, community engagement and arts education, the Company carries forward Dance Theatre of Harlem’s message of empowerment through the arts for all.

Tickets are tiered at $25, $35, and $45.