Lakeshore Art Festival Hosts International Street Artist David Zinn

MUSKEGON – The Lakeshore Art Festival will host international street artist David Zinn at this year’s event taking place June 25 & 26 in Downtown Muskegon. Zinn has been creating original artwork in and around Ann Arbor, Michigan since 1987. For more than twenty years, he freelanced for a wide variety of commercial clients while simultaneously sneaking art into the world at large.

While Zinn has an extensive portfolio of professional commissions, thanks to the temptations of a box of sidewalk chalk, Zinn is known all over the world for the art he creates under his feet. David’s temporary street drawings are composed entirely of chalk, charcoal and found objects, and are always improvised on location. His Instagram page shows videos of his works-in-progress and exceeds 766k followers. Many of his posts have views in the tens-of-thousands from fans from all over the world. More at: https://www.instagram.com/davidzinn/

Zinn will create 8-10 pieces of art throughout the Lakeshore Art Festival footprint. One piece will be a permanent art piece that will add to the already vibrant public art collection that Downtown Muskegon has to offer. Residents and guests of the festival are encouraged to scout out and find each of the pieces of art as a fun scavenger-hunt type of exploration while at the festival.

To accompany David Zinn on his quest to find art in everything (even little cracks in the sidewalk), the festival invites the community to take part in the PADNOS Public Art Project on June 25 from 4pm-6pm. Anyone and everyone can get creative and “Chalk-the-Walk” along Western Avenue within the festival footprint.

Small bags of FREE chalk for Chalk-the-Walk, provided by Scherdel Sales & Technology, will be available at the following locations: PADNOS, Blended Furniture Market, Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center, Muskegon Museum of Art, Art Cats Gallery, Disability Network of West Michigan and Read Muskegon. The small bags of free chalk will also be available at the information booths throughout the festival. All chalk is available while supplies last and only ONE BAG per person. Event organizers also encourage the community to bring their own chalk as well.

Carla Flanders, Lakeshore Art Festival director commented, “David Zinn is known for his unique perspective on seeing art in the most unusual places. Where others might see a crack in the sidewalk, David sees a colorful and playful creature just waiting to be designed. Zinn’s art, coupled with our Chalk-the-Walk event, helps to not only bring art and color to downtown but, also allows everyone to explore their artistic side and become an active part of the Lakeshore Art Festival!”

More about Lakeshore Art Festival

The annual Lakeshore Art Festival brings thousands of guests, hundreds of fine art and craft exhibitors, a multitude of food vendors, children’s activities, street performers and interactive art installations to Downtown Muskegon. The festival ranks as one of the Top 200 Best in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, has been recognized as People’s Choice Award: #1 Art Festival in West Michigan and as one of the Best Art Fairs in America by ArtFairCalendar.com.