Muskegon Maritime Academy Selects Top Law Firm to Represent School

Detroit – The founder and board of directors of the Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) chose the 170-year-old law firm, Miller Canfield, to handle all legal matters pertaining to MMA.

Miller Canfield was founded in 1852 by Sidney Davy Miller in Detroit. The firm is the oldest and one of the largest law firms in the State of Michigan with more than 200 attorneys in 18 offices and affiliate locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The firm has consistently ranked as one of the top firms in the country according to U.S. News & World Report and has earned top honors for diversity.

“We are very pleased with our legal representation. Our goal is to have the best possible talent at every level of our school. Miller Canfield knows education in Michigan and will serve the interest of the school very well”, stated MMA founder Franklin A. Fudail.

 

 

 

Photo credit: Global M&A Network

