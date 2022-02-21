Local Radio Station celebrates 20 years of playing the hits and helping the community

MUSKEGON– February 21, 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of WUVS 103.7 the Beat, a community radio station dedicated to serving the community and providing an outlet for members to voice their opinions and speak on concerning issues. The Beat has grown from a small outlet to a leading media source in the community to receive important information, resources, and entertainment pleasures. “It’s not often or rarely seen, where a group of people can share a common goal such as this radio station has. Over the past twenty years, I’ve seen this radio station be on one accord with educating, feeding, and helping the lives in our community. It gives me great joy that God has blessed me with such hardworking individuals to obtain these goals and so many other achievements,” said Gregory Roberts, Vice Chairman of West Michigan Community Help Network.

As we reach this exciting milestone of 20 years in the community, words cannot express our gratitude for the overwhelming support. It has always been our mission to educate the urban community about issues that affect their well-being and utilize all available resources to the best of our ability. We have been able to do this and so much more thanks to the wonderful community and people we serve.

“Ever since its inception, 103.7 The Beat has always been about the people and until this day it is the community voice and inspiration to people of color everywhere,” said Louis Churchwell, Board Member of West Michigan. We have been able to offer a variety of programs and events that serve every age and background. After 20 years we are still committed to educating the community, student mentorships and enrichment, job fairs, food drives, health fairs, peace festivals, and several other programs. “WUVS 103.7 the Beat has been serving the community for 20 years by giving back to the less fortunate and helping our kids become great young men and women. It gives me great pleasure to be part of this organization,” said Board Member Cedric Jenkins.

Our support over the last two decades has been overwhelming and demonstrates the strength of our community. Mia Clark, Board Member of West Michigan Community Help Network said, “I am humbled and honored to be a part of the West Michigan Help Network

which is the parent company of 103.7 The Beat. I can truly say with all sincerity that we stay busy in our community striving to make a difference in these trying times. God Bless 103.7 the Beat and everyone who has sacrificed to make our works great!” No one could have predicted the drastic changes or even world events that have taken place over the last 20 years, but it has been an incredible journey to take alongside our supporters. “I take pride in what we’ve been able to accomplish. This milestone means our employees, listeners, and clients believe in our mission and that our work is valuable. The community has been instrumental in our success which makes me very optimistic about the future of the Beat,” said Paul Billings, General Manager of WUVS 103.7 the Beat.

“In everything give thanks; I Thessalonians 5:18. I thank God for blessing 103.7 the beat for 20 years and for the people, prayers and support. May God keep on blessing us all for another 20 plus years in every area of life and allowing us to be a blessing to others,” said Robert Billings, Chairman of West Michigan Community Help Network. We extend a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated listeners, sponsors, community leaders, businesses and organizations, and supporters for believing in our mission and sharing your time with us. We pledge to remain focused, dedicated to our community, and strive to continue making a difference. WUVS 103.7 the Beat looks forward to the next 20 years that lie ahead.