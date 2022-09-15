WZZM TV-13 Meteorologist to Visit Muskegon Maritime Academy

Grand Rapids – Student-Cadets at the new Muskegon Maritime Academy will have an opportunity to learn about Meteorology, which is a branch of the atmospheric sciences with a major focus on weather forecasting.

On Thursday, September 29, WZZM Meteorologist Micheal Behrens will be visiting the school to discuss the “science of weather”. The visit aligns with the school’s strong focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Michael joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE weather team in April 2020 as the weekend evening meteorologist. He is continuing his lifelong passion for learning about, communicating, and predicting the weather. From being afraid of storms as a child to chasing them as an adult, Michael has seemingly kept an eye on the sky for his entire life.

Michael’s most recently worked for 13 On Your Side sister station CBS 19 (KYTX-TV) in Tyler, Texas as their main morning meteorologist. He worked there from 2018 up until moving to Grand Rapids in 2020. While there he gained invaluable experience tracking and forecasting severe weather in one of the most active regions of the country. He now brings that experience back north.

Muskegon Maritime Academy is a K-5 public school academy with a STEM focus and an affiliation with the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corp. For more information visit www.MuskegonMaritimeAcademy.org.