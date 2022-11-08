Muskegon Maritime Academy Awarded $15K Grant to Help Build Literacy Program

Muskegon – Officials from the Muskegon Maritime Academy announced today they were awarded a $15,000 grant to help build a strong literacy program at the new K-5 charter school.

School founder Franklin A. Fudail, who wrote the grant says reading is high on his priority list. He said the grant will help the school towards one of his main objectives. “My goal is to build a ‘Center for Reading Excellence’ and a ‘Center for Math Excellence’ inside the school with it’s own staff and teachers. I want an independent program exclusively dedicated to reading and math. This grant will help us jump-start the reading center”. said Fudail.

Fudail said the school recently added an additional certified K-5 teacher to help administer the program. This is the second grant MMA has received this year totaling $70,000. Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) is located at 571 E. Apple Avenue. For more information visit www.MuskegonMaritimeAcademy.org