Gov. Whitmer Recognizes May as Military Appreciation Month

With Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 6, Victory in Europe Day on May 8, Children of Fallen Patriots Day on May 13, Armed Forces Day on May 21 and Memorial Day on May 30, this is a significant month for veterans and the military.

“This month, Michiganders are reminded of the heroic contributions of our service members, both active and retired, who answered the call to defend our state and nation,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am proudly designating May as Military Appreciation Month and wish to extend Michigan’s gratitude to our military families who serve at home with unwavering support and solidarity.”

Military Appreciation Month, which was designated by Congress in 1999, offers an opportunity for Michigan to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. Citizens of the state have served in every major conflict since the Civil War.

“Military Appreciation Month recognizes the service members who selflessly put their lives on the line to guard our borders, protect our freedoms and stand up for democracy,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Our service members are on call 365 days a year and ready at a moment’s notice to defend our interests. We owe them our appreciation and are indebted to them for all they and their families do.“

This month, there are many ways to celebrate Military Appreciation Month. One of the best ways to show support for the military is to donate to a charity that supports them. The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is accepting donations to help support military families with grants funding financial assistance: Military Family Relief Fund Donate (michigan.gov). Michigan Veteran Homes is seeking monetary donations to support the life enrichment fund which is used to improve the quality of life for veteran members: MI DMVA MVAA Donations – Payment Method (thepayplace.com).

Michigan is committed to making the state the premier choice for military service members, veterans and their families to live, work, serve and play. In support of this effort, the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency helps connect veterans with federal, state and local benefits and resources they earned for their service. To learn more about employment, healthcare, education and quality-of-life benefits, veterans can contact the Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center at 1-800-MICH-VET or visit www.michigan.gov/MVAA.