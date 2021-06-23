Muskegon County to lift the State of Emergency beginning June 29

MUSKEGON — Muskegon County plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions and return to in-person committee and board meetings beginning June 29, 2021.

In alignment with Governor Whitmer, Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Muskegon County plans to resume all business operations with COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Board and Standing Committee meetings will once again be held in-person at the Hall of Justice.

“We have been waiting for over a year to hear this great news and return to a pre-pandemic order of operations,” said Chairman Bob Scolnik. “This is due to the efforts of all medical personnel, first responders, and all essential workers who stood in the gap. I would especially like to thank the Public Health Director, Kathy Moore, for leading the charge during these long 15 months.”

This milestone has been reached because Muskegon County residents have done their part in stopping the spread by following the distancing guidelines and receiving vaccinations. Online services will still be in operation and are strongly encouraged.

MUSKEGON COUNTY CIRCUIT AND DISTRICT COURTS:

In response to updated guidance from the Michigan State Court Administrator’s Office, the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services, and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and in accordance with the recommendation of local public health officials, the Muskegon County Courts are able to increase in-person access to court operations. Permanent protective measures have been implemented, including new signage, installation of hand sanitizing stations, protective shielding, and physical barriers within court areas. A brief health screening will still be required and can be completed using the QR code below for quicker entry into the Hall of Justice. Masks or face coverings will no longer be required for entry. Judges retain the discretion to require individuals in the courtroom to use masks generally or in specific cases, particularly cases involving persons who are at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, June 29th, the general public will be permitted access to the Muskegon County Hall of Justice.