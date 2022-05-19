Muskegon Maritime Academy will incorporate Etiquette and Manners into Curriculum

Muskegon– The Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) K-5 naval academy will strive to be the most outstanding and unique educational experience in Muskegon County.

The school has worked with brilliant educators from around the country ranging from the University of Michigan to The United States Military Academy at West Point. The curriculum consists of a robust reading and math program. A creative and hands-on STEM program, activities such as martial arts and fencing yet school founder Franklin A. Fudail says the most important component of the school is old-fashioned etiquette and manners.

The school has cultivated and enhanced a program Fudail used for years at his boxing club. “I worked with a company out of Lathrop Village, Michigan called Blessings of Etiquette, an affiliate of Etiquette Network, out of Illinois, Blessings of Etiquette is a Charm School, it is a confidence-building and self-improvement enhancement program. I use to have them come to my boxing club and after-school program”, said Fudail.



Fudail says like Blessings of Etiquette, the new academy is committed to developing an age-appropriate cultured and refined school population with distinguished social graces to promote a positive image.

“Good manners will be paramount at the school. Referring to teachers and staff as sir and ma’am will be part of what our program refers to as the “language of respect. Establishing the correct language is very important to creating the correct environment. There has to be expectations of what is correct behavior and what is unacceptable. This is how you create the right school culture. This is not something I am speculating about. I did this on the grass-root level for over a decade”.

Fudail says the fact that the school is a naval academy makes it easier to incorporate etiquette and manners. “Our entire school concept and vision is rooted in the highest level of respect for self and others”, states Fudail.

To enroll your child visit www.MuskegonMaritimeAcademy.org.