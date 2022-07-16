Muskegon Physician to serve as senior advisor to Maritime Academy

Muskegon native Dr. Byron Varnado, who has more than 20 years of experience meeting the needs of children and families as a family doctor, has been appointed as a “senior advisor” to Muskegon Maritime Academy’s National Advisory Team, school officials announced recently.
Varnado’s expertise and insight will make an outstanding addition to Maritime Academy’s leadership team, school founder Franklin A. Fudail said. Dr. Varnado earned his Medical Degree from the University of Michigan.
“Our students are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Varnado’s stature, brilliance, and commitment willing to devote his time for the purpose of helping them become successful in life,” Mr. Fudail said. “We are honored by his presence and look forward to his contributions.”
A graduate of Western Michigan Christian High School, Dr. Varnado initially completed his residency training in family medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI where he served as Chief Resident.
Dr. Varnado then returned to Muskegon where he continues to serve the greater Muskegon area. He worked for Harborwood Family Medicine for over 20 years, and held various leadership positions at Mercy Health. Dr. Varnado also worked with Access Health to find innovative ways to deliver health care and improve health care literacy for all.
He is Board Certified in Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Muskegon Maritime Academy, which is slated to open this fall, will serve K-5 students.
