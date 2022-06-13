Michigan Irish Music Festival Returns September 15-18

MUSKEGON- The Michigan Irish Music Festival, presented by Family Financial Credit Union, will return to Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon on Sept. 15 -18th for four days of outstanding live music, culture, Irish food, beverages, and entertainment.

The Michigan Irish Music Festival (MIMF) is celebrating its first year back since the onset of the pandemic. Showcasing over 20 musical acts on six covered stages, this year’s festival kicks off with its Pub Preview Party on Thursday, Sept. 15 featuring food, beverages, and music in the Pub tent only. The full festival opens Friday.

MIMF is offering discounted pricing on single-day tickets and four-day passes when purchased online at michiganirish.org. (Kids 12 and under remain free.) New this year: Sunday is MIMF’s Discount Day; all patrons are welcome to get in the festival for FREE between 10:30 a.m. – Noon and stay through 6 p.m. when the festival ends. And, as always, volunteers who join the MIMF team enjoy the festival for free before or after their volunteer shift.

Thursday: $10 Online, $10 Walk-up

Friday: $15 Online, $20 Walk-up

Saturday: $25 Online, $35 Walk-up

Sunday: $10 Online, $15 Walk-up

4 day pass: $50 Online, $65 Walk-up

Here’s a peek at the bands on tap:

2022 Entertainment Lineup*

● Scythian

● Old Blind Dogs

● The Elders

● Aoife Scott

● Shane Hennessy

● The Alt

● Kittel and Co.

● Rory Makem

● The Drowsy Lads

● The Tossers

● The Friel Sisters

● Runa

● Connla

● One for the Foxes

● Irish Music All Stars

● Blackthorn

● The Moxie Strings

● Kennedy’s Kitchen

● Enda Reilly Music

● Ian Gould

● CrossBow

● Conklin Ceili Band

● The Barley Saints

● Black Murray

● Toby Bresnahan Music

● Uneven Ground Traditional Celtic Band

*Live music lineup is subject to change

Look for some exciting changes and new activities at Irish Fest 2022. Whiskey service will now be available at our three main bars and at an expanded craft beer area. MIMF will feature two cultural stages and the Irish Store and Marketplace return for great “shopportunities.” Wee Ones’ activities will be available, as well as a variety of food and Irish fare in our Celtic Kitchen. On Sunday, Catholic mass will be held at a new time, 11 a.m., and followed by a traditional Irish breakfast.

Advance tickets and passes for the Michigan Irish Music Festival are available online through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Stay tuned to the MIMF social media pages and website – www.michiganirish.org – for updates.

Along with presenting sponsor Family Financial Credit Union, other major sponsors of the festival include G&L, Langlois Home Furnishings, The Mart Dock, and Budweiser. The Delta Hotels by Marriott and Shoreline Inn are host hotels for the festival. For complete festival information, visit www.michiganirish.org.