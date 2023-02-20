Muskegon Maritime Academy to partner with John Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth

Baltimore – In an effort to make sure students are being cultivated to their highest potential Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) will partner with the prestigious John Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth.

The Center for Talented Youth, a nonprofit academic center of Johns Hopkins University, delivers academic excellence and transformational experiences to advanced learners in grades 2-12.

Founded in 1979, CTY fosters intellectual growth in exceptional students from all backgrounds and communities. As a world leader in gifted education, advocacy, and research, CTY provides accredited, advanced online and on-campus courses often not found in school, personalized instruction and an inclusive community of peers who share a passion for learning.

“Our school is a work in progress. We have lofty goals and aspirations to build something special. We have a lot of work ahead of us. This partnership is a giant step towards achieving our goals”, stated school founder Franklin A. Fudail.

The program will start the first of March with selected MMA students being tested by The Center for Talented Youth. Fudail said he is not concerned about the testing results. “We are exposing our kids to world-class opportunities and we are only five months in. This is a great opportunity for our students. I am confident we have talented and gifted students not just at our school but throughout Muskegon County, we intend to put our students through the proper channels to be designated as such”.

Fudail said the CTY program will allow MMA students to spend part of the school day engaged in intellectually challenging programs and academic work on a world-class level.

Muskegon Maritime Academy will be offering the program for second through fourth-grade students.