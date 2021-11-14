Michigan to allow two-year vehicle registration

By on No Comment

LANSING — Beginning next fall, Michigan drivers can renew their vehicle registration every two years — instead of annually — under a new law signed this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In signing the Republican-sponsored bill, the Democratic governor said the policy change will save drivers a trip to the Secretary of State’s Office or Post Office, “making life easier for Michiganders.”

The new law, which takes effect in October 2022, won’t lower vehicle registration fees, a “birthday tax” that is used to fund road repairs and other transportation projects around the state. But it will give all Michigan vehicle owners the option to register their vehicle for two years by paying the full cost up front.

Michigan to allow two-year vehicle registration added by on
View all posts by Tribune →

115 Views

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.