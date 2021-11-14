Michigan to allow two-year vehicle registration

LANSING — Beginning next fall, Michigan drivers can renew their vehicle registration every two years — instead of annually — under a new law signed this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In signing the Republican-sponsored bill, the Democratic governor said the policy change will save drivers a trip to the Secretary of State’s Office or Post Office, “making life easier for Michiganders.”

The new law, which takes effect in October 2022, won’t lower vehicle registration fees, a “birthday tax” that is used to fund road repairs and other transportation projects around the state. But it will give all Michigan vehicle owners the option to register their vehicle for two years by paying the full cost up front.