MCC Lecture Series Welcomes Alzheimer’s Disease Expert on Oct. 13

John D. Disterhoft, Ph.D., one of the nation’s foremost experts in memory and learning, will discuss “Mechanisms of Associative Learning in the Aging Brain” on Wednesday, Oct. 13, as part of the Muskegon Community College Lecture Series.

The online lecture, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting, please use the following link: https://muskegoncc-edu.zoom.us/j/95287125323 Meeting ID: 952 8712 5223 To connect to audio by phone, dial 1-646-558-8656.

“It is an honor to have someone of Dr. Disterhoft’s stature giving a talk for Muskegon Community College’s Lecture Series,” said MCC Instructor Andy Wible, who coordinates the series. “His groundbreaking work on learning, memory, and Alzheimer’s disease will improve lives for generations. The talk is also a perfect fit for ‘Brains and Beauty,” which is the theme of the 2021 Arts and Humanities Festival in October.”

At Northwestern University’s prestigious Feinberg School of Medicine, Disterhoft serves as the Ernest J. and Hattie H. Magerstadt Memorial Research Professor of Neuroscience. The Disterhoft Laboratory is part of the Department of Physiology in the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

Disterhoft has extensive research experience investigating the neural mechanisms of learning in young and aging animals and the learning deficits associated with aging and Alzheimer’s Disease. He directs the Northwestern University NIA-funded predoctoral and postdoctoral training program on Mechanisms of Aging and Dementia and is Associate Director of the Northwestern University Alzheimer’s Disease Center and Executive Director of the Northwestern University Behavioral Phenotyping Core.

For more information on the MCC Lecture Series, contact coordinator Andy Wible at (231) 777-0626 or andy.wible@muskegoncc.edu.