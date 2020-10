Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Saturday, for a final push before the Nov. 3 election. His wife, Jill, also plans to visit the state on Thursday. The details of each visit have yet to be announced.

The visits follow a blitz from President Donald Trump and his surrogates. Trump is in Lansing on Tuesday, while Vice President Mike Pence will rally in Flint on Wednesday.

— By Mansur Shaheen