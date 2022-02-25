Local political group to host Black History Month Celebration

Muskegon Heights – Every February, the United States honors the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape the nation. Black History Month celebrates the rich cultural heritage, triumphs, and adversities that are an indelible part of our country’s history.

The Muskegon County Democratic Party Black Caucus(MCDPBC) will hold their first Black History event Saturday, February 26 at the Muskegon Heights Public Library located at 2808 Sanford Street from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

The organization’s President Willie German. Jr., the Executive Committee, and its members are offering the event free of charge to the public.

Black History Month was founded by Dr. Carter G. Woodson and started as “Negro History Week”. It expanded to Black History Month is 1976. For information on Black History Month visit https://www.blackhistorymonth.gov/.