School Founder Secures $700K in Private Funding, aims for $1 million

Chicago – Franklin A. Fudail, the founder of the Muskegon Maritime Academy(MMA) announced today that he has secured over $700,000 in private funding for repairs at the 571 E. Apple Avenue facility.

Fudail worked with a mission-focused funding source based in Chicago to secure funding to complete the renovations at the former Angell School Building.

“This funding is specifically for the building, we need to complete some roof work and other miscellaneous work throughout the building”, states Fudail. He also indicated that the materials for the roof were ordered months ago before the funding was approved.

Fudail said he favored the private funding route for start-up capital over grants and state funding. He said the problem with State start-up funding is that it was not designed for what was needed most and the time frame was not aligning with the school’s needs or schedule.

“I was concerned about the funding process of the State, but I was confident that there were private funding sources that would provide financing for our mission. It took a lot of resolve and determination, but we pulled it off”.

Fudail credits a contact who loves the school’s mission for aiding him and connecting him to someone else, who loves the school’s mission. He described them both as “high-level financiers”.

“Good people make good things happen. I don’t know a lot of people, but I know the right people, who get things done”, said Fudail.

4 Responses to "School Founder Secures $700K in Private Funding, aims for $1 million"

  1. Scott banninga   July 16, 2022 at 5:55 pm

    excellent

    • Franklin Akil Fudail   July 17, 2022 at 7:27 pm

      Thanks Scott

  2. Vickie Murphy-Sanders   July 17, 2022 at 8:47 am

    This type of mission for Muskegon children is wonderful! Thank you for your commitment Mr. Fudail.

    • Franklin Akil Fudail   July 17, 2022 at 7:28 pm

      Thank you, Mrs. Murphy-Sanders

