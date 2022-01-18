Taste of Muskegon Moves to Second Week of June

Muskegon, MI (January 18, 2021) – Taste of Muskegon is moving the event from its traditional third week of June to the second week of the month. This is a permanent move. The decision was made in honor of Juneteenth celebrations which often occur on the third weekend.

“It’s a big decision to move the timing of a large event in its 16th year, but we feel that is appropriate,” said Anne Meisch, Director of Taste of Muskegon. “We don’t want to possibly put people in the position of making a choice between attending Taste or marking this important moment in our nation’s history.”

Taste of Muskegon is produced by the Downtown Development Authority. Taste of Muskegon will be held June 10-11, 2022 in Hackley Park. To learn more about the events at Taste of Muskegon, visit their website at www.tasteofmuskegon.org.