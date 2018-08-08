Muskegon – Wayne’s Deli is celebrating 60 years of business. A Muskegon County staple since 1958, visitors to Wayne’s can enjoy a full-service, old-fashioned style deli counter (home to the original “Gimmick” sandwich), a large selection of Michigan wines, fresh roasted coffee, local craft beer, and much more. They even offer catering services and a variety of gift baskets for holidays or special occasions.

To celebrate, Wayne’s is hosting an open house event on Thursday, August 23. Open to the public, the event will feature samples of their signature sandwiches, cheeses, roasted coffee, craft beer, and wine. Visitors can also enter for a chance to win Wayne’s logo apparel, coffee mugs, free lunches, and a pair of tickets to the Michigan Irish Music Festival.

Open House Details

Date: Thursday, August 23

Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Wayne’s Deli

746 W. Laketon Ave.

Muskegon, MI 49441

About Wayne’s Deli

Wayne’s Deli first opened on August 12, 1958. The deli changed ownership several times over the years and was purchased in 1999 by current owner and operator, Pat Bogner. Although the owners have changed, many of their signature products have not. Still very popular are their Italian Hoagies, the original “Gimmick” sandwich, pickle wraps, stuff peppers, and onion wraps. For more information, please visit www.waynesdeli.com.