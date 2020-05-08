Statement:

“Based on the current COVID/quarantine situation and the restrictions on events, we are very sad to announce the Unity Christian Music Festival/20th Anniversary Celebration will not be taking place this summer, but will be rescheduled for August 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2021”, said Festival Director Kevin Newton.

“While we know this news is a huge disappointment to many families in West Michigan, we also believe that this one time change will only make it more special when we are together again next year”, Newton said. “With the COVID-19 situation still very much driving many decisions, we do not want to ask our fans, artists, staff, volunteers or vendors to take any of the risks that may come from a huge event.”

Newton added that the 20th year of Unity was planned to be a special celebration of Unity becoming one of the country’s largest Christian music events; but also of the milestone achievement of donating a total of $1 Million to area Christian ministries. “Unity exists to support area ministries and for 20 years that has been our focus”, Newton said. “While we will have to delay this celebration, we know it will be even more special when we can gather together next summer and see all that God has done.”

For full statement and details visit their website at: https://www.unitymusicfestival.com/donate/