Muskegon County – All five Muskegon Area Career Tech Center students earned the top five spots in 2D AutoCAD during the 2016 American Foundry Society High School Design Competition on December 2, 2016. Muskegon Community College hosted the contest of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) students from the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center, Holland Christian, Hudsonville Unity Christian, Newaygo Career Tech Center, and teams from Fruitport and Reeths-Puffer high schools.

Students were given engineering problems to solve and results were based on technical standards, dimensioning, geometric tolerances, and proper arrangement of views.

Four different divisions of competition were offered: Beginning Sketching, Beginning 2D AutoCAD, 3D Solid Modeling, and 3D Solid Modeling/Assembly/Drawing. The five Muskegon Area Career Tech Center competitors earned top-five spots in the 2D AutoCAD Division. Noah Palmer (Fruitport) earned first place, Jordan Gilbert (Fruitport) placed second, Dan Pavlich (Fruitport) placed third, Simon Johnson (Fruitport) placed fourth, and Anthony Lock (Oakridge) placed fifth.

“I am privileged to work with such a great group of students and couldn’t be more proud of them,” shared Career Tech Center Computer-Aided Design Instructor Troy Foster. “The students earned their awards through good attendance, work ethic, and dedication.”

Sponsors for the event included Muskegon Community College and the West Michigan Chapter of the American Foundry Society, as well as Anderson Global/Express, Metal Technologies, Chassix, Arconic/Alcoa, Hilite International, and Cannon-Muskegon.