Explore greater Muskegon on guided hikes as the seasons change from summer to autumn.

Each week from September 10 – October 15, we will explore new trails and new parts of Muskegon. The hikes will go on, rain or shine, so dress for the weather, wear appropriate shoes and bring water.

All of the trails, except Beachwood Park, will be well-traveled and have terrains of dirt/mud/sand. Each trail has been designated as “Beginner” or “Intermediate.”

We will hike/trek as a group as much as possible (maintaining social distance), take water breaks, and we will pause for photos as much as you would like.

For more information, please reach out to Jonathon Pate, Muskegon Coordinator of Student Life at jpate01@baker.edu.