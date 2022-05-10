SVSU Announces Scholarships for Muskegon Maritime Academy Students

Saginaw – Saginaw Valley State University(SVSU) has announced that students who attend Muskegon Maritime Academy from grades 3-5, would be eligible to receive a $6,000 per year scholarship to attend SVSU. Students have to be admitted to the university and meet scholarship programs admission criteria.

For a four-year degree, the scholarship will be worth $24,000.

The news comes as a welcomed surprise to school founder Franklin A. Fudail. “We are ecstatic, to say the least. With the rising cost of higher education and student debt in the news daily, this gives our families a reason to rejoice and our students an opportunity they will inherit just by attending Muskegon Maritime Academy”.

Saginaw Valley State University is a public university. It was founded in 1963 and is located on 748 acres, approximately 5.5 miles north of downtown Saginaw. SVSU offers over 100 academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels with approximately 9,000 students from 42 different nations and over 1,300 faculty and staff members working across five colleges. SVSU is the authorizer of the Muskegon Maritime Academy. For more information about SVSU visit www.svsu.edu