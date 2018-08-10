Muskegon– Founder and President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn, is coming to Muskegon due to the city’s recent accolade as the 2018 Strongest Town.

“We have a great team of community members working to build Muskegon into a strong and resilient city,” says Frank Peterson, City Manager of Muskegon. “It’s great to see those actions come to fruition.”

Muskegon competed in a bracket-based competition with fifteen other cities across the nation. Finalists included Annapolis, Maryland; Greenville, South Carolina; and Kent, Ohio. Click here to view the full bracket.

Muskegon was recognized for its ability to implement change that makes the community stronger. The judges acknowledged Muskegon for its “wildly successful farmers market, commitment to rebuilding the downtown and its good use of waterfront,” according to the Strong Towns announcement.

During Marohn’s visit, he will do a walking tour of Downtown Muskegon, conduct interviews with the local media as well as present a free public curbside chat. Marohn will talk about what it means to be a “strong town” and explain how active citizens, local officials, and design professionals can impact our community.