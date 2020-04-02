Those looking forward to April 13, 2020 as the end of social distancing will have to wait longer.

On Sunday March 29, President Donald Trump advised the federal guidelines for social distancing would be extended until April 30. Trump retracked his original target date due to the continued spread of coronavirus.

According to calculations available to the President, he stated the death rate caused by the virus is expected to peak in two weeks, with a possible road to nationwide recovery underway by June 1.

Top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests 100,000 Americans or more could succumb to the effects of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Federal guidelines advise all Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more people and to stay home.