MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon’s first public dog park is now under construction as Downtown Muskegon Now has contracted with Port City Construction to complete the Downtown Muskegon PetSafe Bark Park.

The off-leash dog park at the corner of West Western Avenue and Shoreline Drive is a collaboration of funding groups led by the Michigan Economic Development Corp., PetSafe, the Greater Muskegon Kennel Club, Community Foundation for Muskegon County and Downtown Muskegon Now. Muskegon County and the city of Muskegon are key partners in the project along with dog enthusiasts throughout the community.

About $110,000 was raised by the community through a crowdfunding campaign last year established by the MEDC with a $50,000 placemaking grant to improve the quality of life of downtown residents and visitors – along with their pooches. DMN worked with a dog park advisory group, Muskegon landscape architect Harry Wierenga and project architect Andrea J. Riegler of Muskegon to design the park with small- and large-dog fenced areas, parking and an irrigated turf.

DMN signed a construction contract with Port City Construction after receiving three bids, all significantly over the construction budget.

“Downtown Muskegon Now is pleased to contract with a downtown construction company to create the first public dog park in Muskegon County,” said Andy Maciejewski, DMN board chairman. “We are thankful that Andrea worked closely with Port City’s Kevin Donovan and Gary Post to bring a quality development to the downtown within budget.”

Port City Construction and its subcontractors have begun the dog park construction on the 0.7-acre site and will have the facility completed in the next four months. DMN hopes to have a grand opening sometime in late summer or early fall.

About $10,000 in the Downtown Muskegon Dog Park Campaign Fund at the community foundation that will help support operation and maintenance of the Downtown Muskegon PetSafe Bark Park and the city’s Lake Michigan dog beach. Dog park and dog beach supporters continue to seek further funding for park upgrades, operations and maintenance. A gift to the fund can be made at: https://cffmc.org/give/give- now/

“The PetSafe Bark Park is just one of seven projects now under construction in Downtown Muskegon this summer,” said Dave Alexander, DMN executive director. “The dog park is a complement to all of the residential, commercial and institutional investments now being made in downtown.”

Besides the dog park, downtown visitors this summer will find ongoing construction with the Muskegon Community College Downtown Center, Berkshire Senior Housing Center, HighPoint Flats apartments, Heritage Square Commons, Terrace Plaza apartments and Terrace Pont Landing waterfront homes.