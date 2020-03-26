Representative Elissa Slotkin is set to address coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns during a telephone townhall on Friday March 27, 2020 at 3:30PM.

During this tele-gathering Slotkin will address how Congress is responding to the outbreak, how they’re supporting communities throughout Michigan, and the floor will be open for questions.

“I want to make sure that you are aware of the steps we are taking at the federal level to support Michiganders during this difficult time,” Slotkin said in the official press release.

She also noted her goal is to ensure that everyone understands how federal initiatives could impact Michigan residents and how they can take advantage of available resources.

To sign up for the townhall visit slotkin.house.gov/Live. Call 855-933-0829 if you’re unable to sign up.