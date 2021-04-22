Program Promotes Safe Disposal of Medication and Needles Amid Pandemic

MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Area Medication Disposal Program (MAMDP) is hosting a medication and needle take-back event on Saturday, April 24th at the Muskegon Township Fire Department, located at 1117 W. Walker Rd., Muskegon MI from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All MAMDP volunteers will be implementing and following COVID-19 safety protocols to allow for a safe event.

Due to the impact of the COVID pandemic, many of those who are inactive recovery are in fear of relapse due to increased isolation, and the decrease of in-person resources and support services. According to the 2nd Quarter Report from the WMed Medical Examiner Office, Muskegon County doubled in overdose deaths in April 2020, compared to April 2019. According to the report, overdoses continue to be on the rise with Muskegon County leading 2nd in overdose rates compared to other counties in West Michigan.

Jennifer Hodges, Supervisor of Muskegon Charter Township stresses the importance of the Medication Take Back Event, “The Muskegon Area Medication Disposal Program is integral in mitigating the unsafe use of all medications, especially opioids; thus prevention abuse, addiction, and overdoses throughout our communities. Proper medication disposal is important in prevention unused and expired medications from being stolen and misused, especially by vulnerable populations such as children and teens. Keeping these types of medications out of the hands of our youth is significant in preventing opioid abuse.”

This bi-annual event is in partnership with the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Since 2010, the Muskegon Area Medication Disposal Program (MAMDP) has collected 42,651 (21 tons) of medications, reducing the number of opioids and other medication found in residents’ homes, watersheds, and in the wrong hands.

During the April 24 event, MAMDP will be distributing free Medication Lock Boxes and Sharps Disposal Containers to Muskegon County residents, as supplies last. Dave Glotzbach, Muskegon Township Fire Chief is passionate about keeping the community safe. “As first responders, we regularly see leftover/expired medications and needles, many people do not know the best way to properly dispose of them. This medication disposal program is convenient and will ensure proper disposal providing increased safety for the people in your home and protection for the environment. I encourage you to take advantage of this program.”

Community residents are urged to drop off unused or expired over-the-counter and prescription medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 24th; including ointments, creams, pet medications, and needles. Biohazardous materials, household hazardous waste, and personal care items are not accepted.