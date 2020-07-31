Muskegon Community College President Dr. Dale K. Nesbary has been elected to serve a one-year term as Chair of the Michigan Community College Association Board of Directors, assuming the post from outgoing Chair John Crist, Trustee from Jackson College. The vote was taken by representatives of Michigan’s 28 community college at a July 24 meeting held remotely.

At the same conference, Nesbary was elected to serve a second one-year term as chair of the Michigan Community College Association’s (MCCA) Presidents Committee.

“During the past year, the Michigan Community College Association provided guidance on a host of issues such as talent development, budget issues, Black Lives Matter, and the most disruptive issue of our lifetimes – the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nesbary, who, as Muskegon Community College’s president since 2009, has the second-longest presidential tenure in MCC’s 94-year history. “I am gratified to serve my colleagues in this new role.”

“I am pleased to report that during the past year, the MCCA moved into new office space, saving thousands of dollars a year while at the same time enhancing Association reserve funds. Many thanks go to Trustee John Crist for his exemplary leadership during the past year.”

“Many challenges face Michigan community colleges in the coming year, including maintaining a robust online presence. Our colleges transitioned from a mostly on-campus student experience to an online/remote experience on a dime this past March. I am confident that we are up to the challenge.”

The Michigan Community College Association (www.mcca.org) fosters collaboration, connection, and partnerships among the 28 Michigan public community colleges and their stakeholders.

The MCCA provides strong legislative and public advocacy in Lansing and throughout Michigan, works to improve the image and credibility of community colleges, and advances numerous shared initiatives through the Michigan Center for Student Success, Michigan Colleges Online, and the Michigan New Jobs Training Program.