Muskegon – After nearly 19 years as Program Director of Muskegon’s number one Urban Radio Station, it’s time for the changing of guards. While Paul Billings will remain General Manager of WUVS 103.7 the Beat and President of the West Michigan Community Help Network, he is handing down his leadership role as Program Director to the next generation.

A Program Director is one of the most important positions at any radio station. I am proud to announce Robert “Big Rob” Roundtree Sr. as the new Assistant General Manager of 103.7 the Beat and Mehean “DJ Q89” Jones-Quinn as new Program Director of 103.7the Beat and M-106fm, effective immediately. “Both have demonstrated dedication and skills to help this station continue its’ mission of educating, empowering, and informing the community about issues that affect their well-being, said Billings.

Robert “Big Rob” Roundtree Sr. joined 103.7 the Beat in 2001 as an On-Air Talent and quickly rose to the position of Music Director. He directed music content and helped led the Student Mentorship Program. Under Roundtree’s leadership, he has been able to help encourage and change the lives of many youth. “Today’s promotion is long overdue, said Billings. Big Rob is dedicated and loyal. He goes over and beyond, not just for the station, but for the community.” In his new role as Assistant General Manager, he will oversee 103.7 the Beat’s operations.

“I promise to continue my commitment to the organization and members of the community. I look forward to working with our team to make improvements that benefit our listeners and advertisers,” said Roundtree.

Starting as a mentee of WUVS 103.7 the Beat at age 17, Muskegon Heights graduate Mehean “DJQ89” Jones-Quinn has worked his way up the ranks to become the new Program Director of WUVS and M106fm. DJ89 began his internship at 17 and was hired two years later as the Production Assistant. Soon after, he became an On-Air Talent and DJ with his own show during the week.”

“Working in radio under great leadership and being able to give back to my hometown has been a blessing. It’s like my second family. We have a great staff and a warming community. I want to continue seeing relationships grow throughout Muskegon County.

Earning this new role is a true honor, Q89 said. It will be a challenge filling the shoes of Paul Billings, but I assure that his investment in my capabilities will continue to thrive.”

“DJ Q89 has done a great job strengthening our entertainment content and expanding our digital reach. Over the years he has exemplified hard work and dedication. I’m confident he will guide our stations to even greater success,” said Billings. DJQ89 has also played a key part in the success of sister station Power 105.3fm in Benton Harbor.

“DJ Q89 came at a time where we really needed someone to step up. He brought in a new and refreshing energy. His passion for music and the community shines in everything he does. We are grateful for his innovation, creativity, and willingness to listen,” said Power 105 General Manager Ronald Singleton. While he will also continue to assist radio stations in other markets such as Orlando, FL’s 98.5 The Wire, DJ Q89’s main focus will be serving the community to the best of his ability.