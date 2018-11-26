Muskegon—Paul Langford will bring his quartet to the Block at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 1 for an evening of jazz standards and pop favorites. The set list includes songs by Michael Bublé, Diane Krall, James Taylor and George Benson mixed with Cole Porter, Frank Sinatra, Al Jarreau, the Gershwins, Gino Vanelli and James Taylor. Joining him will be guitarist Anders Nordstrom, bass Shawn Sommer and drummer YL Douglas. For tickets, call 231.726.3231 or visit theblockwestmichigan.org.

Langford’s set list is an endless stream of great songs: James Taylor’s “How Sweet It Is,” Gino Vanelli’s “I Just Wanna Stop,” Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” George Benson’s “Turn Your Love Around,” and selections by Stevie Wonder, Stephen Bishop, Burt Bacharach, and more.

“I look forward to returning to The Block, which is one of my favorite venues, and especially to share the stage with these great musicians,” said Langford. “YL Douglas is currently playing with Barry Manilow, and Anders and Shawn are among the most in demand players in Chicago.”

Singer, arranger, keyboardist, producer and conductor Paul Langford has a career that spans over 25 years. His work includes arranging performing with groups such as The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Chicagoland Pops, the Pensacola and LaCrosse Symphony Orchestras, and Walt Disney World, among others. A past alumnus of The Block, Langford is also a collaborator with singer Diane Penning and a frequent guest of West Michigan Symphony. Paul has been a vocal and piano guest artist in studio and live performance with headline and Grammy Award-winning artists David Foster, Yolanda Adams, Kenny Rogers, Heather Headley, Abraham Laboriel, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, and Celine Dion, among others.

Single tickets are priced at $25, $10 for students with ID. To order, call 231.726.3231 or visit www.TheBlockWestMichigan.org.