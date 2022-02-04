North Muskegon resident makes President’s list at Miami University

By on No Comment

OXFORD, OH– Sydne Price was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Price, from North Muskegon, is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, French.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

North Muskegon resident makes President’s list at Miami University added by on
View all posts by Tribune →

120 Views

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.