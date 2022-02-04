North Muskegon resident makes President’s list at Miami University

OXFORD, OH– Sydne Price was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Price, from North Muskegon, is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, French.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.