Muskegon – Organizers announced today, plans are still underway to hold the Second Annual “Muskegon Summer Wine Up” on its new date – Saturday, August 1st at Hackley Park.

The event, which was originally planned for June 13th has been moved to its current date of August 1st, according to organizer Rich Berry of Cumulus Radio.

“Our number one priority is always safety,” said Berry. “We have been in contact with local officials in Muskegon as to whether we should continue with our plans for holding the ‘Muskegon Summer Wine Up’ on our new date.

“The ‘Muskegon Summer Wine Up’ is 11 weeks from now,” Berry continued, “and we are hoping that conditions warrant a safe event on our new date of August 1st. If that is not the case, we will cancel – but we are hoping that won’t have to happen.”

The “Muskegon Summer Wine Up” will host wineries including Chateau Grand Traverse, Lemon Creek Winery, Freixent USA, Babich New Zeeland, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Kysela Imports, Bronco Wines, Leelanau Wine Company and St. Julian Wine Company.

Wine related activities such as seminars will be included. Admission is $15 and will include a souvenir glass and four wine sample tickets.