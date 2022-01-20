Muskegon students earn Dean’s List status at Albion College

ALBION– Albion College announces students who were named to the Dean’s List or who were named new Albion College Fellows at the end of the fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List recognition goes to students with a full-time GPA of 3.5 or better in graded courses, while the honor of Albion College Fellow goes to students who achieve a 3.7 or better GPA over three consecutive semesters.

Whitehall student Morgan Derose was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Derose is majoring in communication studies with a minor in psychology and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service. Derose is the child of Matthew DeRose of Whitehall and Julie Shafer of Whitehall and is a graduate of Whitehall Senior High School.

Muskegon student Bethany Hubsel was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Hubsel is majoring in integrated marketing communication with minors in marketing management and history and a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Hubsel is the child of James and Gayle Hubsel of Muskegon.

Twin Lake student McKenna Monette was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List. Monette is majoring in psychology with a minor in communication studies. Monette is a resident of Twin Lake and is a graduate of Reeths-Puffer Senior High School.

