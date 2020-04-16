By Teresa Taylor-Williams

Muskegon – Tyrone Rule has been in a number of roles in his life.

He was a cook and a military police officer while serving in the U.S. Navy. He is a supervisor at a local shop. He is a devoted husband and father.

But when Rule talks about his life, it is evident that being a Bible teacher is what he treasures in a special way.

Rule, who is pastor of Christian Fellowship and Outreach COTLG, said some of his earliest memories involved finding meaning in the Bible.

“I’ve always enjoyed studying the Bible, even when I was young,” he said.

Rule was in the Navy for eight years, during which time he attended and led Bible study groups.

“I was a Christian when I went in (the Navy). We did Bible studies on the ship, and studying just never got old for me,” said Rule. “I knew I loved to study God’s word and explaining to people what I learned.”

Rule was ordained as an elder on Feb. 24, 2002. During his ministry journey, he has been a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and Minister of Protocol. He was a minister at Church of the Living God from 2009-2014, and subsequently began pastoring at Christian Fellowship and Outreach COTLG.

“I knew that God was preparing me to be a pastor two years prior” to the appointment, said Rule.

For Brenda Hines, a minister at the church who has attended since its inception and whose parents are founding members, she said Rule is a humble man and an insightful teacher.

“I am a student of the Bible and I am blessed by Pastor Rule’s preaching every Sunday morning,” she said. “He has the ability to explain the scriptures within context and tie other scriptures together to bring understanding.”

Jerry and Flordia Lottie, who are founding members of the church, said they appreciate their pastor because he is an excellent teacher. Most importantly, he cares about people.

“He’s been a good shepherd for the church. He is a true pastor of people,” said Jerry Lottie, who became acquainted with Rule’s teaching style at a citywide men’s Bible fellowship. He then approached him about coming on board as the leader of Christian Fellowship and Outreach.

“I believe he is a God-fearing man because I’ve never heard him get up and say anything besides the Word of God. Issues from the street don’t come across the podium,” said Lottie.

A graduate of Muskegon High School, Rule works as a supervisor at CWC Textron. He is also active with the Muskegon Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The church service airs on WFFR 100.9 FM. Rule may be heard at 9am Sundays on the station. And due to the current pandemic on Facebook live Sundays at 11:15am.

Married for 20 years to Junella Rule, they are the parents of three children. Janelle just completed her first year at Western Michigan University, and twin sons Tyrone and Tyrell are sophomores at Fruitport High School. The Rule family resides in Fruitport.