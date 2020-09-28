After starting their 2020 – 2021 NFL season 0 – 2, the Detroit Lions improved their record to 1 -3 in week 3.

On Sunday September 27, Detroit defeated the favored Arizona Cardinals 26 – 23 on the road.

With 4 seconds remaining, Lions kicker Matt Prater secured their victory with a walk-off field goal.

Prater was perfect on the day, scoring 12 of the Lions 26 points. Muskegon fans were less critical on social media than they were the 2 previous weeks.

Muskegon native and longtime Lions fans Rachel Vulgaris told MuskegonTribune.com, “After 11 straight losses and ripping my heart out each time, you forget what a win feels like. It feels freaking amazing!”

With this, their first win this season, the Lions moved to 3rd in the NFC North division above the winless Minnesota Vikings.

Lions’ rival, the Green Parkers, lead the division with a perfect 3 – 0 record. Packers defeated the Lions 42 – 21 in week 2.

Detroit returns home to challenge the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, October 4th.