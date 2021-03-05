Muskegon County residents 75 and older are now prioritized for quick COVID-19 vaccination

Muskegon County – Any Muskegon County resident who is 75 and older and has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine can quickly do so at a local health provider.

According to the State of Michigan’s immunization database, over 64% of Muskegon County residents age 75 and older have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health – Muskegon County and Mask Up Muskegon are now asking that any residents age 75 and older that have not yet been vaccinated and wish to, register so we can continue to vaccinate the county’s most vulnerable residents quickly.

Residents who are at least 75 and not yet scheduled for vaccination are encouraged to visit www.MaskUpMuskegon.org/vaccineinfo or call 2-1-1 and register for a COVID-19 vaccination with Public Health – Muskegon County.

Muskegon County residents age 75+ can dial 2-1-1 or 877-211-5253 for assistance in getting registered. They should then press “5” for COVID-19 vaccine or general COVID-19 information. Callers should then select “1” for vaccinations. Vaccine calls are handled by 211 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to assist eligible friends, family, and neighbors who may face other obstacles with getting registered.

Public Health – Muskegon County and Mask Up Muskegon will prioritize these registrations to ensure that any resident over 75 who wants a vaccine can receive one as quickly as possible.

“We have made tremendous progress in getting Muskegon County residents vaccinated,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County public health officer. “We don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks, and we hope the community can help us connect with those who want to be vaccinated.”

This push for registrations is part of Public Health – Muskegon County and Mask Up Muskegon’s goal of vaccinating all Muskegon County residents age 65 and older by the end of March who have registered for vaccination.

Eligible residents are asked not to add their names to the registration list multiple times. Adding a name to the list multiple times can slow down the vaccination process as healthcare staff must remove duplicate entries from the list during the scheduling process.

However, residents are encouraged to also register with other vaccine-providing agencies, such as retail pharmacies like Meijer and Rite Aid, to help the community vaccination process move as quickly as possible.

Vaccinations for other eligible groups will also continue based on available vaccine supplies. Eligible residents are encouraged to visit www.MaskUpMuskegon.org for regularly updated information on the vaccination process.

Mask Up Muskegon is a partnership between Public Health – Muskegon County and other vaccine providing agencies, including Mercy Health, Meijer, HealthWest, Hackley Community Care, Muskegon Family Care and others.