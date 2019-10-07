Muskegon – High school students and their parents have the opportunity to visit with representatives from 50 colleges and universities located throughout Michigan at MACRAO College Night on Monday, Oct. 7, at Muskegon Community College.
Free and open to the public, College Night takes place in MCC’s Collegiate Hall. The doors do not open until 6 p.m. and the event concludes at 7:30 p.m.
Attendees can gather information for comparison purposes and ask specific questions to the representatives about their degree programs. For more information, call (231) 777-0366.
The 2019 participants are:
- Adrian College
- Albion College
- Alma College
- Andrews University
- Aquinas College
- Army ROTC
- Baker College
- Calvin College
- Central Michigan University
- Compass College of Cinematic Arts
- Concordia University
- Cornerstone University
- Davenport University
- Douglas J Aveda Institute
- Douglas J. Aveda Institute – Affiliate
- Eastern Michigan University
- Ferris State University
- Finlandia University
- Glen Oaks Community College
- Grace Christian University
- Grand Rapids Community College
- Grand Valley State University
- Indiana Wesleyan University
- Kendall College of Art & Design
- Kettering University
- Kuyper College
- Lake Superior State University
- Lawrence Technological University
- Michigan Army National Guard – Affiliate
- Michigan State University
- Michigan State University – Agriculture Technology
- Michigan Technological University
- Muskegon Community College
- Northern Michigan University
- Northwood University
- Oakland University
- Olivet College
- Rochester College
- Saginaw Valley State University
- Southwestern Michigan College
- Spring Arbor University
- State of Michigan – Department of Treasury
- Trinity Christian College
- United States Air Force
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan-Flint
- US Army
- Wayne State University
- Western Michigan University