Muskegon – High school students and their parents have the opportunity to visit with representatives from 50 colleges and universities located throughout Michigan at MACRAO College Night on Monday, Oct. 7, at Muskegon Community College.

Free and open to the public, College Night takes place in MCC’s Collegiate Hall. The doors do not open until 6 p.m. and the event concludes at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees can gather information for comparison purposes and ask specific questions to the representatives about their degree programs. For more information, call (231) 777-0366.

The 2019 participants are: