Lansing – MCC President Dale K. Nesbary testified before the Michigan House Appropriations Higher Education and Community Colleges Appropriations Subcommittee on June 3, when he addressed community colleges in a COVID-19 environment and opening campuses for the fall semester.

State Rep. Scott VanSingel (R-Grant) chairs the subcommittee. In addition to Nesbary, other higher education leaders who testified included: Dan Hurley, the CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities; Teresa Sullivan, Michigan State University’s interim provost; Robert Davises, Central Michigan University; and Mike Hansen, president of the Michigan Community College Association.