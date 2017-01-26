The Muskegon Writers’ Series presents “Mary Karr Live!” featuring an evening with the national award-winning poet, essayist, and memorialist on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Frauenthal Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with live music, book sales, and a cash bar. Karr will speak at 7 p.m. Tickets, which are $20 general admission and $12 for students with ID, may be purchased at the Frauenthal Center Box Office (231) 727-8001 or through Star Tickets (800) 585-3737. MCC is selling ticket on campus in the English Department Office, Room 154.

Karr, who is the Peck Professor of Literature at Syracuse University, wrote three award-winning, bestselling memoirs:

The Liars’ Club (1995), a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award, delves vividly and often humorously into her deeply troubled childhood, most of which was spent in a gritty industrial section of Southeast Texas in the 1960s;

Cherry (2000), which about her late adolescence and early womanhood, was selected as a “notable book” by book reviews nationwide; and

Lit, in which Karr writes about her time as an alcoholic and the salvation she found in her conversion to Catholicism, was one of the New York Times Book Review’s Ten Best Books of the Year and a National Book Critics Circle Award finalist.

A 2005 Guggenheim Fellow in poetry, Karr has won Pushcart Prizes for both her verse and essays. She also wrote the acclaimed The Art of Memoir. She won a 1989 Whiting Award for her poetry.

Karr has published four volumes of poetry: Abacus (Wesleyan University Press, CT, 1987, in its New Poets series), The Devil’s Tour (New Directions NY, 1993, an original TPB), Viper Rum (New Directions NY, 1998, an original TPB), and Sinners Welcome (HarperCollins, NY 2006). Her poems have appeared in major literary magazines such as Poetry, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic Monthly.

For more information on the event, contact Mary Tyler, MCC English instructor and coordinator of the Muskegon Writers Series, at (231) 777-0327 or at mary.tyler@muskegoncc.edu