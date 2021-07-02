Local students earn SVSU Dean’s List status

Saginaw -More than 1800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the Winter 2021 semester Deans’ List.

To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better. The local students from the Greater Muskegon area are:

Miya J. Baker of Ravenna

Sabrina R. Barrat of Muskegon

Xander G. Barrat of Muskegon

Logan H. Hekkema of Muskegon

Rhandi J. Tottingham of Muskegon

Ashley A. Vos of North Muskegon

Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 8,000 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.

SVSU emphasizes undergraduate teaching and learning, and community-based research. In 2015, SVSU received the Community Engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, a distinction achieved by only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities. By their senior year, 84 percent of students have engaged with community employers and agencies in internships, field placements or some other component of their academic preparation.

SVSU is establishing itself as a leader in STEM education for the Great Lakes Bay Region, partnering with businesses, foundations and school districts to improve students’ performance in math and science at the middle school, high school and university levels.