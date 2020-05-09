On May 7, 2020 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the extension of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. The term is now set until May 28th. Wearing masks, remaining 6-feet apart, and frequently washing hands is still advised.

Whitmer announced at the beginning of the month that workers in the real estate industry and those who work primarily outdoors could return to their jobs starting the 7th. Lawn service, landscapers, and retail garden centers are among the first to benefit.

Also, during Whitmer’s recent address she introduced a 6-phase “MI Safe Start Plan” to gradually reopen the state to reinvigorate the economy due to COVID-19.

The six phases are as follows:

Uncontrolled growth Persistent spread Flattening Improving Containing Post-pandemic

As part of this plan clearance for Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies to resume their work on May 11th.

For more on Whitmer’s “Plan” visit https://www.michigan.gov/som/.