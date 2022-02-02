Free KN95 Masks Available: Public Health – Muskegon County Partners with Local Libraries

Local News – Muskegon County (PHMC) in partnership with the public libraries of Muskegon County has free adult KN95 masks available for the public (while supplies last). Masks are available at Hackley Public Library, White Lake Community Library, Fruitport District Library, and Muskegon Area District Library branches. Pick up times are during regular business hours. Masks are packaged in bags of 5. Please limit one bag per person.

As COVID-19 continues on with the presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, getting vaccinated and boosted, as well as wearing a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose in indoor public settings or crowds is crucial to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.