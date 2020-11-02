By Mr. Joe Walker

The Detroit Lions 41 – 21 Week 8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts is more significant than the double-digit point differential.

On Sunday November 1, 2020, the Lions suffered their 7th consecutive home defeat. They have not won a game at Ford Field in Detroit since October 27, 2019, a 31-26 victory over the New York Giants.

The Lions started this season 0-2 before picking up their first win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Following a Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints, they won consecutive games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Lions fan Matt Erickson of Muskegon felt their win streak was predictably short lived. “It was only a matter of time before we saw the typical lions again,” he said, acknowledging the up-and-down play of quarterback Matthew Stafford has become increasingly problematic. “It’s been his story this season. I still love him, but inconsistent playing is starting to be an issue. He’s not only to blame either.”

Erickson also feels the Lions offensive line play needs improvement for Stafford to be effective. “When your O-line crumbles like the Berlin Wall you’re forced to make quick bad throws,” Erickson says.

Mark Oakley of Jackson, MI says lack of protection isn’t Stafford’s only issue. “When the linebackers are always chasing you down, and you have 2 left feet, that’s a problem.”

The team as whole has been a bit clumsy under head coach Matt Patricia. The former New England Patriots assistant coach has commanded the Lions sideline since 2018. Their record under Patricia is 12-27 to date.

Dave Guerra, a Lions fan residing in Potterville, MI feels it’s time for Patricia to be terminated. “They beat a weak Jacksonville team and a weak Atlanta team, and everyone was high on them,” Guerra says. “They can’t beat the good teams. Time to start firing people!”

John Lear of Portland, MI, writer of “Get a New Detroit Lions Coach for Just $25” and “Top 3 Ideas to Replace Detroit Lions Head Coach and GM…In a Fun Way” for THISENT.com shared his coaching displeasure following the Lions Nov. 1st blowout loss. He said, “A fan dressed as a clown would have coached better today than the clown we have that was dressed as a coach.”

Michigan native and Nashville, TN resident Seth Arnott remains a Lions fan in the Tennessee Titan’s backyard. He thinks University of Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh could add value to the Lions laughing stock. “[His] time in Ann Arbor is over,” Arnott says of Harbaugh. “I absolutely think he deserves a chance to captain the Detroit Lions and take over as head coach. He is not a college coach he is an NFL coach.

“I think he would do a great job leading men instead of leading boys,” Arnott continues. “He would take the Detroit Lions and make them an instant playoff contender. But alas, I am not in charge, and for the last 30 years logic has alluded the people who are.”

Katie of Bloomfield Hills, MI has three words for those people who are in charge of the Lions. “Fire the Fords!” she exclaims.

Detroit Lions will face their division rival Minnesota Vikings on November 8th at 1PM.